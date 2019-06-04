This glorious Pride Month, Los Angeles electronic pop/rock outfit Kitten will premiere one cover version every week of songs created by trailblazing queer artists, exclusively on PAPER.

This week, Kitten takes on Elton John's 1970 classic, "Your Song," which was written by the British legend's longtime collaborator, Bernie Taupin and originally appeared on his second self-titled studio album. Chloe Chaidez, the lead singer of Kitten explains the impetus behind the project:

"As a Christian, my sexuality and my faith have always been something that polarized and confused me from the within. Over the past couple of years, thanks to some amazing eye opening relationships, I've realized as a 21st century woman, my fluid and beautifully gay love for others does not have to be at odds with my faith. In fact, I am more Chloe Chaidez because of it.

For the month of Pride, I have decided to cover a song by an inspiring LGBTQ artist each week in celebration of their legacy. This week, I decided to cover Elton John's 'Your Song.' My bandmate David Stagno produced it, and it came out sounding like glam-rock Spiritualized with a Travis Scott vocal.



To all those who are reading this, don't let anyone put you in a box — kiss the people you love, hold hands in public, and feel fabulous whilst doing it."

Kitten's Elton John cover, which is layered with ample vocal distortion to atmospheric, modern effect, also comes with exclusive photos of Chaidez styled like the singer — oversized rose-colored frames, bold '70s patterns, pristine furs, and all. It's all very reminiscent of Gucci's own love affair with John, who is currently styling his three-year-long farewell tour.

Hear Kitten's version of "Your Song," below. And if you're in the LA come June 8, Kitten will be performing a Pride show with Mood Killer, Blu DeTiger, and Iconique at The Troubadour. Get tickets here.