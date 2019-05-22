Cher Wears Genderless Cher Perfume Every Day

Pop legend Cher is launching a new perfume and it has been years in the making. You better "Believe" it. Making the announcement on Twitter, she said, "I've been working on my perfume for four years! My 'one' criteria: 'When I love to wear it, I'll be ready to share it.' I wear it everyday."



The "touchy-feely" scent, as she describes it in an interview with WWD, will be called Eau de Couture and will want to make you "hug yourself." She said, "If you want to know what it smells like, give yourself a hug as you rock to-and-fro listening to 'If I Could Turn Back Time,' it might be a spicy vanilla oriental, with notes of bergamot, neroli, jasmine and vetiver."

Describing her love for fragrances, she added: "I imagine there are people, I know there are people, who don't want to have anything on them and I cannot even go to that place."



This marks Cher's second foray into fragrances after her 1987 perfume (now discontinued) Uninhibited. The "gender inclusive" perfume will be launched in partnership with fragrance company Scent Beauty, although no date has been set yet.



"We've come a long, long way since I first put out a perfume so I really do believe this is genderless," she said. "I [made] it for people who love perfume or people who want to smell good, people who feel that it's part of who they are."