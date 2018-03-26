Chance the Rapper called out a "terribly racist" advertisement by Heineken on Twitter, saying that while he felt like he was possibly being trolled into sharing the ad because it was so egregiously bad, he felt he had to say something.

The ad in question starts with a bartender noticing a woman on the other end of the bar drinking a presumably undesirable beer. He then slides a Heineken to her, passing by two black women and a black man. The ad's tagline is "sometimes, lighter is better." While Heineken is a light beer, it's not the first time the company has come under fire for a questionable ad.

At least we can count on Chance to call things out.

Photo via Getty







