Lumps and Bumps Return

Since debuting in 1981, Rei Kawakubo's avant-garde designs at Comme Des Garçons have injected life and abnormality into fashion. Among her most iconic moments, the "Body Meet Dress, Dress Meets Body" spring 1997 collection may top the list. Lovingly referred to as the "lumps and bumps" show, the garments on display that season were stuffed with filler and padding at the hips, waist, stomach, shoulders and butt.

Over two decades later, the lumps and bumps have returned. Protrusions jutted out from every direction on Kawakubo's spring 2019 collection for a dramatic series of silhouettes that breathed new life into the infamous silhouettes that made "Body Meets Dress" one of the most important collections of her career.