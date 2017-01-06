Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Apparently Shaped Like A Prozac Pill
As the joint memorial service for Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds continues at Fisher's Beverly Hills home, Twitter has noticed one glorious, shimmering detail, after a photo of Carrie's surviving brother, Todd Fisher, surfaced:
I can't be positive, but I think Carrie Fisher had an urn made that looks like a prozac pill which is god damn genius of her.
— Cher (@thecherness) January 6, 2017
@thecherness oh she totally did. pic.twitter.com/VPBFCJuqUV
— Cher (@thecherness) January 6, 2017
Carrie Fisher's urn is apparently a Prozac capsule. https://t.co/lr7pnDXyed
— MAX IM A KOOPA (@meakoopa) January 6, 2017
carrie fisher's ashes were put in a urn in the shape of a pill with the word prozac written on it.
legends only
— TIA MARGARITA (@DaleLauraaa) January 6, 2017
Even in death, #CarrieFisher is an advocate for #mentalhealth. The urn for her ashes is in the shape of a capsule of #prozac. #bipolar pic.twitter.com/mqBFbE6iB6
— Sara Parker (@SaraParker411) January 6, 2017
carrie fisher's ashes in an urn shaped like a prozac pill...if that ain't the way to go out, i don't know what is #theultimatewin
— rhonda (@Missysgirl) January 6, 2017
Tough pill to swallow? #CarrieFisher laid to rest today in a giant Prozac-pill-shaped urn #RIP pic.twitter.com/1Y13L7fzBR
— Kannon with a K (@kannonradio) January 6, 2017
Some of Carrie's ashes were buried with her mother, Debbie, who was laid to rest today.
Fucking legends. We miss you both.
Comments (
)