As the joint memorial service for Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds continues at Fisher's Beverly Hills home, Twitter has noticed one glorious, shimmering detail, after a photo of Carrie's surviving brother, Todd Fisher, surfaced:

Some of Carrie's ashes were buried with her mother, Debbie, who was laid to rest today.

Fucking legends. We miss you both.

Header photo via John Salangsang/BFA.com