We've said it before and we'll say it again; there's no excuse for celebrities to half-step on their halloween costumes. They're rich, they're exhibitionists, and they have literal "teams" in place for this – it's an extra holiday and they're extra people. Colton Haynes gets it. Despite all of this it's been a year full of lackluster Halloween weekend lewks, so today as ever, thank god we have Cardi B. Last night, Cardi introduced the world to "Bruella De Ville" at a Bacardi party, and saved Halloween 2k17.

Yes, the actual costume component was good...





But it's really the impersonation that makes this costume legendary. This is now the definitive Cruella; it's canon. Please enjoy this moment, and repeat after me: "Bacardi pawtay" "puppays" "poor peopeau"...









Cardi B just saved Halloween, y'all.





splash image via Instagram