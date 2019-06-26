Jamie Spears — the father of Britney Spears — is apparently suing #FreeBritney leader Anthony Elia (aka @absoluteBritneycom) for defamation.
In the wake of Lynne Spears' comments about the #FreeBritney movement, TMZ reports that Jamie has filed a complaint against Elia for "falsely suggesting Britney's team — directed by Jamie — is 'using her social media in a way to negatively portray her and do her harm.'"
Elia's initial suspicions concerning the autonomy of the pop star (under the conservatorship of her father) have subsequently led to much public speculation over the implications of her current social media presence — and it turns out that Jamie has had more than enough of it.
I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago... I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment 🌸🌸🌸 You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️
According to the publication, Elia "accused Jamie and co. of deleting positive comments from Instagram in order to highlight the negative comments ... giving a false impression Britney was doing way worse than she actually was." Not only that, but sources close to Jamie reveal that he's mostly upset that Elia's "gut feeling" comments have spiraled into actual law enforcement involvement, and that Jamie has to face some serious "death threats" as a result.
Check out TMZ's full report, here.
