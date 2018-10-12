As if there was ever any doubt, the highest grossing movie of the year, Marvel's Black Panther, is now confirmed to be getting a sequel.

To say that Black Panther was a significant cultural moment is perhaps a massive understatement. A touchstone for the black community, it was a massive step forward for mainstream representation in a political climate that has been openly hostile to racial minorities. Black Panther is currently up for Oscar consideration and is heavily theorized to be the reason behind the short-lived "Popular Film" category that was introduced and then canceled this year. Black Panther has already cemented itself as a part of the contemporary canon with ease and aplomb, it wasn't so much a question of whether the movie would get a sequel but when. After all, "Wakanda Forever."

