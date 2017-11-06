Bjork clearly knows she is queen and we will follow her into oblivion, but now she really wants fans to use Bitcoin to purchase her new album, Utopia, for a series of rewards and it feels a little off.

Essentially, the Icelandic icon has teamed up with Blockpool to encourage fans to use cryptocurrencies to pre-order/purchase her latest project, with rewards given to those who do so. In fact anyone who uses Litecoin, Dashcoin, and AudioCoin to buy Utopia will in exchange receive 100 AudioCoins — equivalent to $0.25 USD that will be deposited in your own e-wallet. Ok!

If you then choose to share Björk's music and merchandise on social media you are offered even more AudioCoins, you can then choose to sell those coins on or trade them into another cryptocurrency.

This seems like your run-of-the-mill counter-attack on illegal downloading and streaming, but perhaps Björk is overestimating the youth's desire to be balling with Bitcoin.

Then again I could be wrong, after all, our queen is all-knowing.

[h/t The Fader]

Image via Getty