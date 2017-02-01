A ray of sunshine has finally peaked through the dark cloud that is 2017, because as of this morning, Beyonce dropped a 60-second promo video debuting her Ivy Park SS17 collection.

Keeping up with her ethos of women empowerment/general bad bitchness, the video features SZA, Yara Shahidi, Selah Marley, sisters Chloe x Halle, and Sophie Koella, with each of the stars sharing their own thoughts on the strength and beauty of women through themes of body positivity, self-love, and acceptance.

The athletic wear collection itself features a muted color palette of pinks, greens, black, and browns. Consider it the perfect addition to your closet in order to fight the patriarchy.

Header via Youtube

