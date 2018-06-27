America's sweetheart, 22-year-old Timothée Chalamet, seems to be on a roll. After his stunning and Oscar-nominated performance in Call Me By Your Name, he's starring in a series of exciting releases, including the Felix van Groeningen-directed Beautiful Boy, in which he plays a young meth addict opposite Steve Carrell.

The film, which will be released this October, is based on the memoirs of father and son David and Nic Sheff and their shifting dynamic in the face of Nic's addiction. The trailer sees the pair argue in a diner, and follows the growing tension in their relationship, culminating in Nic's going missing and subsequent break down in his car. It also co-stars Amy Ryan and Maura Tierney.

Now that Chalamet is on the Academy's radar, both as an actor and recent-member, Beautiful Boy could be the film that takes him all the way to a Best Actor statuette. Given the emotional range evidently required in his role of Nic Sheff, if Timothée proves himself up to the task he could be a shoo-in for the top spot.

Watch the trailer, below.