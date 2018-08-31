In what seems to have become an ominous trend, Balmain has been the latest fashion label to embrace post-humanism and use CGI avatars to model their clothing.

Their Pre-Fall 2018 campaign has tapped artist and photographer Cameron-James Wilson, who's digital supermodel Shudu garnered him notoriety for its uncanny detail, to create a "virtual army" for the fashion house. Designer Oliver Rousteing enlisted Wilson's help to create an additional two supermodels, Margot and Zhi, along with 3D designer CLO to turn real garments into immaterial threads for their new collection. Related | Baauer & Miquela Release Simulcra Pop Anthem 'Hate Me'

"The new virtual troops reflect the same beautiful diverse mix, strong confidence and eagerness to explore new worlds," Balmain had to say of their new synthetic approach in a statement we will surely all look back on as the beginning of the end for humanity. All hail our new AI influencer overlords!

Zhi Photo via Balmain

Margot Photo via Balmain

Photo via Instagram