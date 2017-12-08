Vancouver rapper and viral star SonReal is known for his dynamic visuals, including videos for "Preach," "For The Town," and "Woah Nilly."

In a new video below, premiering on PAPER, the British Columbia-born artist shares a more personal side of himself and his music with an acoustic version of "My Friend," an understated tribute to his late father. Accompanied by legendary artist Babyface on guitar, the artist croons his heart out on this acoustic track.



"My father loved Babyface's music and writing," SonReal told PAPER. "So having him produce and sing it with me in this live video is everything. I know my father is watching up there smiling."

SonReal's debut album, One Long Dream, is available now.

