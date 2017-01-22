Aziz Ansari pulled no punches in his first hosting gig for SNL. It took him about two seconds to launch into nine minutes of dragging Trump and his supporters.

"I can't believe this. I'm here hosting Saturday Night Live…the day after Trump's inauguration," Ansari said. "Pretty cool to know though he's probably at home right now watching a brown guy make fun of him though, right?"

"Crazy couple of days, man," he continued. "Yesterday, Trump was inaugurated. Today an entire gender protested against him. Wow."

Ansari went out to call out the racists who have gained steam during Trump's campaign, calling them "lowercase KKK" and saying they support a "casual white supremacy." They're the same people, he said, who are calling for minorities to "go back to Africa" or "go back to where you came from."

But, he said, "Beyoncé ain't moving. I ain't moving."

Ansari ended his monologue on a hopeful note.

"I know there are a lot of people that are worried now. This is a weird time. If you're excited about Trump, great. He's president. Let's hope he does a great job," he said. "If you're scared about Trump and you're very worried, you're going to be OK, too. Because if you look at our history, change doesn't come from presidents. Change comes from large groups of angry people. And if day one is any indication, you are part of the largest group of angry people I have ever seen."

Watch the full monologue below.

Header photo via NBC/YouTube