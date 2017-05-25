If you need any more collaborative proof that Atlanta is hip-hop's hot-spot, let this be it: Lil Yachty, Quavo and Lil Durk teamed up for "Homie Bitch" and it's pretty flawless banger.

Chicago rapper Durk told Complex the track has been around for a minute, he was just waiting for a rapper of Lil Boat's caliber to jump on board (excuse the pun) before releasing it.

"I did this record in L.A. late last year," Durk told Complex. "Me and Quavo was talking back and forth, I sent it to him [and] he laid his verse. Then Yachty came to Chicago and heard it, laid his verse and the rest is history."

Have a listen below.