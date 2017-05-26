On May 22, Ariana Grande's Manchester stop on her Dangerous Woman Tour was bombed by a man connected to ISIS, killing 22 people (including an eight-year-old child) and injuring over 50 others. In response to the horrific event, Grande immediately flew back to the States to spend time with boyfriend Mac Miller and her family, and posted this tweet to her fans:

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

She also cancelled the following two weeks of her tour.

Now today the singer has posted a beautiful and much lengthier statement to her twitter, expressing her profound grief over the incident and imploring her young fans not to give into the fear the bombing incited in people all over the world.

"We will never be able to understand why events like this take place," she wrote, "because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn't recoil. We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win."

She added, "Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before."

She also wrote about the power of music to heal and to bring people together. "When you look into the audience at my shows, you see a beautiful, diverse, pure, happy crowd. Thousands of people, incredibly different, all there for the same reason, music. Music is something that everyone on Earth can share. Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us."



Grande has clearly been deeply impacted by this event, writing, "We will continue in honor of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life."

She also announced in the post that she will be returning to Manchester to hold a benefit concert for the victims of the attack and their families, and that details would come soon. Read the full post below:

Image via John Salangsang/BFA.com