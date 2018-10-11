Ariana Grande's pet pig, Piggy Smalls, is, without hyperbole, the cutest being to ever grace an Instagram feed. Fiancé Pete Davidson already has a tattoo of the pint-sized Babe on his torso. With a small tuft of heart-shaped white fur on his forehead and a hyper-active snout, the latest addition to the Grande-Davidson family didn't need to do much to instantly win over our hearts.

A natural born talent and star-in-the-making, Piggy Smalls has now made his formal music video debut in Grande's new visual for Sweetener track, "Breathin." A three-minute love affair with the camera, Piggy Smalls walks around a blanket covered landscape occasionally acknowledging the viewer with a quick sniff. Very Warholian in a sense as both a prolonged study of its subject and a meditation on the medium of film itself, Piggy Smalls delivers a nuanced and engrossing performance. "Breathin" is clearly only just the start for Piggy Smalls. Miss Piggy better watch the throne.

Watch the full visual for Ariana Grande's "Breathin" below starring Piggy Smalls.

