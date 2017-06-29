Kendall and Kylie's new klothing line has been taking the e-commerce world by storm, but the addition of their vintage "rock" tees, for which the superstar sisters superimposed their picture and initials over the faces of beloved music legends, immediately garnered a whole heap of online backlash.

Each of the t-shirts go for $125 a pop, have a wee peruse through.





The Internet came down swift and hard on those choices, particularly the reproduction of Tupac and Biggie's photographs, which serve as backgrounds for a screenshot of Kylie on vacation in Costa Rica and Kendall in massive hoop earrings. These were perceived to be the most offensive, given the two beloved hip-hop icons are deceased.

Regardless, the shirts are low in stock, so at least a few people are into the look. If you're down to cop, head over here.

Image via Instagram

