As tradition goes, last night marked the Lunar new year and a fresh start, commencing the year of the pig in the Chinese zodiac. For downtown legend and Chinese-American, Alexander Wang, the occasion is an apt one for transforming his Soho flagship store into a week-long pop-up restaurant and celebration destination. Nodding to his heritage and giving back to the community, this cultural mash-up is something you don't want to miss.

With decor to emulate Chinese night markets stocked with a new capsule collection and cuisine from Mission Chinese Food and Boba Guys, the shop is both a spot for stocking up and pigging out, naturally. As if that wasn't enough reason to hit up Wang's night market, 100% of the proceeds from the designer's capsule collection are going to the Chinatown YMCA in support of their New Americans Welcome Center.

On its opening night, a handful of notables from the fashion world like Derek Blasberg, Anna Ewers and Issa Lish turned up in support of the cause. Toasting to the new year's good fortune with specialty cocktails by Pernod Ricard and tunes courtesy of coolest person in the room and DJ, Matthew Mazur (@mazturbate), the Wang gang kicked the year off in style.

Snatch a piece from Alexander Wang's Chinatown capsule collection and you can get it embroidered with custom details as your heart desires. If unsure of what to put on a garment, it would be safest to stick to one of the opening night's favorite slogans including, We've Got Nice Buns, Send Noods, and our own favorite, StraightOuttaChinatown.

The pop-up is going from February 6 -12 at 103 Grand street with food and drinks served from 3-7 pm.