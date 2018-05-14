Can you smell that? Can you hear it? Can you feel it? That's summer. Of course, with the warmer months comes many the activity we're unused to, namely, swimming. The concept strikes fear into the heart of almost every woman, likely because it means stripping down, slipping into a stretchy, water-friendly version of underwear exposing your fleshiest parts to the sun (and everyone else). It's a constant battle to find a suit that is fashionable, flattering and practical, so we did the hard yards for you. Check out this season's hottest swimwear, below.



