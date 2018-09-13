At Gypsy Sport's spring 2019 show during NYFW, creative director Rio Uribe led a stunning tribute to our indigenous ancestors and Natives still among us. Domonique Echeverria opened the show with a powerful meditative exercise and chant that took the "fashion week" out of fashion week, in the name of making all attendees more present to their surroundings; it was impossible to ignore or tune out.

The show was then held with a range of looks melding sportswear, couture, and natural elements (including ornate, leafy headpieces and a rich color palette recalling the seven directions of the wind, earth, sea, and sky). But the most stunning detail was, as always with Gypsy Sport, in its casting of the models, varying in size, age, gender identity, skin color, and ability, including Maya Mones, Munroe Bergdorf, Emilia Ortiz, and, the NYFW runway debut of Madonna's daughter, Lourdes "Lola" Leon, plus so many more.

The models, by the way, were brilliantly cast by Anthony Conti, who is launching his own casting agency called Creative Systems, which you can follow for updates, here. Scroll through for a look at all the stars who appeared on the Gypsy Sport runway.

Photography: Jonathan Grassi