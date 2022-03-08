Contrary to what headlines have picked up over the past few days, Zoë Kravitz wasn’t really told that she was “too urban” to play Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises.
After comments that she allegedly made to The Guardian went viral recently, the actress took to Instagram to explain what really happened — making it clear that there was a breakdown in communication and she wasn’t throwing any shade at the movie’s team.
@ZoeKravitz put out an official statement on her Instagram for the "too urban" headline and the click bait articles bout that #Catwoman #batman #TheBatman #ZoeKravitz pic.twitter.com/9F64B2Flbg
— TJ kiszka (@HellblazerArts) March 8, 2022
In her conversation with The Guardian, Kravitz explained that casting discrimination was a potential factor when she auditioned for the role of Catwoman in 2012 for The Dark Knight Rises.
“Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word ‘urban’ being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment,” she allegedly said.
But it seems, press pickup may have taken those comments out of context, fanning flames online and Kravitz quickly jumped in on her own platform to clarify these oversimplifications.
“I was NOT told I was too urban to play Catwoman in the ‘Dark Knight [Rises]’,” she wrote. “It would have made NO sense for me to even be considered for that role at that time. I wanted to AUDITION for a small part in the film and was told (I do not know who said this but this was how it was worded to me) that they were not going ‘urban’ on the part. This is something I heard a lot 10 years ago — it was a very different time.”
“I did not mention this to point any fingers or make anyone seem racist, namely Chris Nolan, the film’s producers or anyone on the casting team, because I truly do not believe anyone meant any harm,” she continued. “This was many years ago when words like that were thrown around very casually and although I’m very glad that we are attempting to evolve — let’s all calm down — as well as fact check before we write things that are untrue.”
While Kravitz said it'd have made no sense for her to be considered for the role back in 2012, we're thankful she finally got the chance to grace our screens as Catwoman in the DC Comics franchise's interpretation nearly 10 years later. The film’s almost universally received critical acclaim for its dark take on the iconic caped crusader — and Kravitz’s compelling performance.
Photo via Getty/ Dimitrios Kambouris
Addison Rae Praised for Embracing Her Adult Acne
Fans are loving how open Addison Rae is about her acne.
In a recent TikTok, the social media sensation decided to give fans a glimpse of her bare face while getting her makeup done, confidently putting her adult acne on full display while lip-syncing along to an audio clip of a woman saying "he called me ugly on the inside and the outside" as Madonna's 1984 hit "Material Girl" plays in the background.
"I'm sorry, but he's just wrong about the outside part," the woman in the voiceover continues say, before Rae transitions to her fully-done face. And needless to say, the clip was met with ample praise in the comments by fans who complimented her for "being real and showing your real skin."
"glad to see influencers that are being open about their acne," one person said, while another added, "I like how she said that she had acne most influencers don’t."
Meanwhile, others left comments thanking her for making them "feel better" about their own skin, with several people writing that it was nice to see "celebs and influencers show off their acne."
"So pretty Addison!!," the fan continued, while another shared that Rae's video was just what she needed while she was "having the worst breakouts."
Granted, this isn't the first time Rae's talked about her struggle with adult acne. According to Glamour, the star previously revealed to Byrdie that she "used to always have clear skin and didn’t do much to maintain it," before "moving to L.A. and getting a little older."
Watch Rae's TikTok below.
@addisonre @kennedy5ever ♬ som original - lau :)
Photo via Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer
Drake Responds to Alleged Comment About Millie Bobby Brown Turning 18
Drake has denied publicly saying anything about Millie Bobby Brown's birthday.
As you may have heard, the Stranger Things star recently turned 18 and celebrated the milestone with a couple extremely glamorous photos where she's wearing a glittery blue dress in the backseat of a car. But given some past controversy surrounding Brown's friendship with Drake, a few content creators used the occasion to make jokes about how the 35-year-old rapper was excited about his friend becoming legal, including one TikToker named @skylarsheerman.
In the viral clip, Sheerman paired the aforementioned photos with an audio snippet from Spongebob Squarepants, in which a character says, "finally, I’ve been trying to catch you boys all day," alongside some overlay text that read, "Drake after Millies [sic] 18th bday announcement." However, things seemingly took a pretty sus turn after a verified TikTok account that appeared to be Drake's commented an "Loool" under the video, with thousands of fans making it clear that his alleged response was less than ideal.
That said, Page Six has since reported that Drake's rep confirmed he didn't have a TikTok, meaning he wasn't the one behind the comment. Even so, it should be noted that Drake and Brown's friendship previously made headlines thanks to their nearly 18-year age gap, with the musician being accused of grooming the then 14-year-old Brown after she revealed they texted. And though Brown defended their "lovely friendship" on her Instagram Story by calling the spectators "weird."
"I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance," she wrote at the time. “I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U dont get to chose that for me. it’s nice to have people understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in the world other than my friendships… jeez.”
Read Page Six's full report here.
Photos via Getty / Samir Hussein & Dimitrios Kambouris
Machine Gun Kelly Wants BTS to Perform at His Wedding
Machine Gun Kelly has made it clear he's ARMY.
On Monday, the musician appeared on Ellen to play "Burning Questions," which included a query about the "boy band [MGK would] know the most songs of," and, like any good child of the '90s, his answer ended up being none other than *NYSYNC. However, his knowledge of the band's back catalogue doesn't necessarily mean he's a Justin Timberlake stan, seeing as how he went on to say there was another group he knew a lot more about.
"But which boy band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS," MGK said and, apparently, the feeling was mutual, as he recalled how "stoked" the K-pop superstars were to meet him at the Billboard Awards. And needless to say, it only made sense that MGK said he'd probably "have a better chance of getting BTS to come" and perform at his upcoming nupitals to Megan Fox — especially since *NSYNC's been defunct for the past decade-plus.
Despite all this, MGK didn't elaborate any further on important details like his favorite songs or members, though it could be because he and Fox have been busy dealing with other wedding details following their January engagement. After all, he's already talked about how "hard" it's been to find a venue that will let him "build... a red river" for the couple's "gothic" ceremony. But given BTS's popularity, he should probably get on that sooner rather than later.
Watch MGK talk about his love for the group below.
Photos via Getty / Jamie McCarthy & Jose Perez
Paris Hilton Wants to Bring Back the Velour Tracksuit
As far as iconic Y2K fashion duos go, you would be hard pressed to name a better pair than Paris Hilton and velour tracksuits. And now, roughly two-ish decades after she first popularized the look, the heiress is looking to put her own spin one the garment with her new line of velour tracksuits.
Hilton introduced the world to her new line of velour tracksuits with a limited drop of six designs via her online shop. Staying pretty true to the standard plush loungewear look, the new tracksuit collection incorporates elements of Hilton's personal brand with phrases like "That's Hot," "Boss Babe" and "Iconic" embedded in glittery rhinestones. There's even one that says "Wifey" as a nod to her engagement to fiancée Carter Reum.
“Tracksuits have been iconic since the early 2000s and remain a staple in my wardrobe to this day,” Hilton said in a statement to WWD. “Over the years, I have collected hundreds, and I am so excited to now launch my own collection.”
Ranging in price from $80 to $118, the limited drop was quick to sell out but the full collection is set launch later this June and hit a wider array of retailers come fall.
“I’ve enjoyed every aspect of the design process, from choosing and testing the softest velour fabrics to ensuring all the finishes, details and embellishments were just right,” Hilton says. “My whole personality and essence really shines through the brand and line I’ve created. The tracksuits are cozy for lounging indoors and super chic for everyday as well. I can’t wait for everyone to be sliving while wearing their own.”
Photo via Getty
