Yung Gravy is giving fans an update on where he stands with Addison Rae's mom.

Back in August, the 26-year-old internet rapper set Twitter ablaze by bringing Sheri Easterling as his date to the 2022 MTV VMAs. But despite the unlikely pair engaging in some serious PDA on the red carpet, the true nature of their connection has remained pretty unclear. At least until now.

In response to the speculation surrounding their situationship, Gravy told E! News that their date was mostly a byproduct of not really understanding what exactly went into attending a televised award show.

"When they asked me to do the VMAs, I had never watched them before," he said in an exclusive interview published on Monday, November 21. "I've seen clips, but I never watched a red carpet thing before."

Gravy added, "I was like, ‘Oh, I need a date. It would just be a fun little date.' I guess everyone just assumes if you bring someone that you're together together."

As the notorious MILF lover went on to explain, he'd already struck up an online flirtation with Easterling — who he called "the queen of MILFs" at the time — before inviting her to "come through" as his date.

"We got a couple of nights beforehand to chill before the actual thing. It wasn't like we just met, but she was just a sweetheart. We had a good time," Gravy said. That said, he also clarified that he's "not dating" the 43-year-old mother of three right now, explaining that t's "hard to date when you're traveling all the time."

But while he added that he recently saw Rae's mom at his show in New Orleans, Gravy didn't address the ensuing drama with her estranged husband, Monty Lopez, who's been embroiled in a viral cheating scandal and later posted several angry TikToks about the "Mr. Clean" rapper.

You can read what Yung Gravy told E! News about his relationship with Easterling here.