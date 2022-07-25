A few days after Yeezy Gap took over the Times Square store in New York, the much-hyped collab took its unconventional shopping experience even further.

Related | Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Opens in Times Square

A series of dystopian van drops were stationed in Chicago, Miami and Los Angeles over the weekend for Yeezy Gap's "Engineered by Balenciaga" line, and the scenes looked like something out of a heist flick.

On empty parking garages, a procession of anonymous handlers in all black gear and full face masks emerged out of the Yeezy Gap-branded vans to set up the pop-ups, which consisted of black dumpsters and giant plastic bags filled with product (a setup not unlike the one in Times Square where shoppers had to sift through overflowed bags). No racks, folds or hangers in sight.

The van drops featured a selection of eight pieces from the Balenciaga collab, the same selection as what is available now in select Gap stores across the US, with the full collection currently available online, where one can also play the new YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA video game.

Much like how lines were reportedly stretched across the block for last week's debut, groups of eager people were huddled into an area nearby ready to get their hands on the tees, sweatshirts and hoodies, according to photos released by the company. The van drops were teased on Yeezy's Instagram page prior to the release.