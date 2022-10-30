Netflix's The Witcher is set to return for a fourth season — with a new lead actor.

After three acclaimed seasons of slaying monsters as the show's white-haired protagonist, Geralt of Rivia, actor Henry Cavill will be stepping away from the role. Taking his place as the White Wolf is Liam Hemsworth, a self-proclaimed fan of the series, who will be joining the show in its fourth season.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," Cavill wrote in an Instagram post. "In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

Speaking directly to his replacement, Cavill continued, "Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

Cavill's departure from the series comes as he makes his return to the DC film portfolio as Superman, reprising the character he first played in 2013's Man of Steel. Fans will still have one more opportunity to see Cavill as Geralt, however, when The Witcher's third season streams in summer 2023. Meanwhile, a prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origins, starring Michelle Yeoh and Sophia Brown, will debut this December.

"Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure," Hemsworth said via a statement released by Netflix. "Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."