Tributes from friends and colleagues are pouring in following the death of actor Willie Garson. Best known for his role as talent agent and Carrie Bradshaw's BFF Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, and was set to reprise that role in the upcoming reboot, And Just Like That, passed away at the age of 57.

Garson's cause of death has yet to be announced but executive producer for SATC and its upcoming reboot, Michael Patrick King, had said that the actor was working "even while he was sick." Garson survived by his adopted son Nathan, who wrote on Instagram "I love you so much papa. I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me, and were able to accomplish so much. You always were the toughest, funniest, and smartest person I've known. I'm glad you shared your love with me. I'll never forget or lose it."

Fellow members of the SATC cast crew shared their condolences, with Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes on the series, writing, "So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship, and show business lore. He was a consummate professional – always."

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones and happens to be the only series lead not returning for the reboot, wrote "such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie."

In addition to his work on Sex and the City, Garson was also know for his roles on shows such as White Collar, Twin Peaks, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Friends and movies like There's Something About Mary, Freaky Friday, and Groundhog Day. In his final tweet before his passing, Garson urged people to "be kind to each other, always. Love to all. Approach kindness."

Check out more tributes from Garson's friends and colleagues below.