15 Artists Create Work About Quarantine and Isolation

You probably haven't finished your quarantine magnum opus yet, and that's OKAY. But some unrelatable artists are finding the times inspiring. NYC gallery WHAAM!, founded and run by Anatoly Kirichenko, is providing a platform for those who've been creating works while isolated during the coronavirus pandemic. The gallery invited multimedia artists around the world to participate in a virtual group exhibition called "Home." According to a bio for the exhibit, "home" is to be "openly interpreted as feelings of familiarity, a place of physical solitude or ground of new creativity and documentation."

The works are as varied and chaotic as your mood has probably been lately. Some are literal, displaying familiar sites: the bed, the kitchen, the view of a grocery shopping cart. Others are more enigmatic.

Today, PAPER shares 18 of these "Home"s works by 15 artists. WHAAM! will be rolling out additional works included in the show each day on their Instagram until April 17. Most are for sale and the portions of all proceeds will go towards Bowery Mission, which is providing shelter, programs and to-go meals for vulnerable New Yorkers during COVID-19.

Alex Petty, "Bad Dream" (2020) Gouache ink and pencil on paper, 8.5 in x 11 in Alex Petty (b. 1988 in California) is an illustrator and tattoo artist who has been practicing tattoo for the past seven years. Petty started his career working at a street shop in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury district for five years before moving to New York. Petty debuted his illustrations at WHAAM's Driving Forces Group Exhibitions in 2019. Petty currently lives and works in Brooklyn, New York. @alexpetty

