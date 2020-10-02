The only good thing that's happened all of 2020 is Megan Thee Stallion dropping new music that never disappoints. Just a day before her SNL appearance, Megan has released her latest, post-"WAP" single featuring Young Thug. As well as an accompanying music video that's just as hot.

In the music video, Megan and Young Thug take a visit to a whimsical wonderland, conceived by "WAP" director Collin Teley with similarly bizarre visuals. Meg's outfits recall the Queen of Hearts, Alice and the Cheshire Cat. There's even a CGI cat to top it all off.

"Don't Stop" has a bass-heavy sound that is bound to take off on TikTok, and the bars are clever and fun, as you'd expect from these two artists.

Catch Meg on SNL tomorrow night, when the show returns after a long COVID-induced hiatus. And of course watch the whole video for "Don't Stop," below.

Photo via Megan Thee Stallion