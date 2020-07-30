The MTV Video Music Award nominations have just been announced, and it's going to be a tough call for the highly anticipated Video of the Year category.

The six nominees for Video of the Year include:

🚨AND THE NOMINEES FOR VIDEO OF THE YEAR ARE... 🚨



Vote for the 2020 #VMAs now at https://t.co/Wc2weigWx5 and see who wins August 30 on @MTV 🎶 pic.twitter.com/Wwf90p25dN — Video Music Awards (@vmas) July 30, 2020

"We're excited to unveil the incredible list of VMA nominees who shaped this year's unique music landscape and bring fans a show that celebrates the powerful unifying force of music," Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said in a release.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are leading the nominations this year with a whopping nine each while Billie Eilish and The Weeknd are both close behind tallying six each. Other notable nominees include Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone and more.

Fans can vote across the 15 gender-neutral categories at vma.mtv.com, from now until August 23, while Best New Artist will continue counting votes well into the awards ceremony.

In addition to the usual categories — like Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, etc. — MTV has added two new categories aimed at honoring music created during the pandemic: Best Music Video From Home and Best Quarantine Performance.

Videos like Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck with U," Drake's "Toosie Slide" and John Legend's "Bigger Love" have all been nominated for the Best Music Video From Home Category, while performances like Chloe & Halle's "Do It" from MTV's Prom-athon and CNCO's Unplugged at Home have been nominated for the Best Quarantine Performance.

Watch the VMAs on MTV August 30 at 8 PM EST, and click here to see the full list of nominations.