This morning, Virgil Abloh announced that he's raised $1 million for new scholarship fund that benefits Black fashion students.

True to his brand, the designer is calling it the Virgil Abloh™️ "Post Modern" Scholarship Fund and will manage it alongside the fashion education-focused non-profit, Fashion Scholarship Fund.

"I've always been passionate about giving the next generation of students the same foundation for success that was given to me," said Abloh in a statement. "That's why I'm excited to launch this Fund in partnership with the FSF, which has an outstanding track record of helping college students achieve successful careers."

According the "Post Modern" website, the fund's mission is to "foster equity and inclusion within the fashion industry" by providing scholarships to students of academic promise of Black, African-American, or African descent. In addition to funding, recipients will also be given access to career support services and mentoring.

The $1 million raised includes a personal contribution from Abloh and donations from Evian, Farfetch, Louis Vuitton and New Guards Group. The scholarships will be awarded over a multi-year period and details will be announced later this summer.

"I'm also grateful to my partners for their donations, which are just a part of the long-term commitments I am working on with them to create greater opportunities for Black people inside and outside of their organizations," he added.

Head over to the Post Modern site to learn more.