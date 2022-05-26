VINCINT is soundtracking a queer history lesson in celebration of Pride next month.

Discovery+ has created a five-episode series, called The Book of Queer, that “will pull the rainbow curtain back on a variety of historical figures,” according to a release. Premiering Thursday, June, 2, the different episodes will spotlight important, often overlooked LGBTQ + figures throughout time, with support from modern-day queer leaders like Dominique Jackson and Leslie Jordan.

“To celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, we are setting the historical record straight and introducing The Book of Queer right at the top of Pride Month. We couldn't be any more excited to have Margaret Cho, Leslie Jordan, Dominique Jackson, Alex Newell, Ross Matthews as well as an impressive and talented group of historians, actors and musicians spilling the tea alongside us,” said Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals.

Each episode will feature an original song and music video, courtesy of different LGBTQ musicians. In addition to VINCINT, Betty Who, Shawnee Kish, Mila Jam and Kaleena Zanders have all been tapped for The Book of Queer.

VINCINT’s track is called “Sashay to the Top” and concludes the first episode, about Abraham Lincoln's queer affairs, Eleanor Roosevelt's live-in girlfriend, an ancient Egyptian nonbinary pharaoh named Akhenaten and Bayard Rustin, the gay organizer of the 1963 March on Washington.

“Everybody better know, who’s been cruising in control,” VINCINT sings, underscoring the ways in which these leaders secretly loved from inside the closet. “Sashay to the top/ Never ever gonna stop,” he repeats on the bright, theatrical chorus, surrounded by backup dancers in the official video, which premieres today on PAPER.

The LA pop star has been busy on a headlining tour in support of There Will Be Tears, his debut full-length album featuring singles “Higher” and “Getaway,” with Tegan and Sara. Watch VINCINT “Sashay to the Top,” below.