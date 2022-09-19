Famous People
Snapshots of All Your Favorite Faces at NYFW
Story and Photography by Vincenzo Dimino
52m
Another Fashion Month kicked off in New York City, which had its busiest season in a while. After seven sleepless nights, hundreds of email threads with the hardest working publicists and way too many espressos, I managed to capture the coolest people in the room with my ongoing NYFW photo series.
While I attended almost every show and party, the following events definitely stood out with their star-studded front rows and closely packed dance floors: Altuzarra, Cara Loves Karl Launch Party, Christian Cowan, Coach, Daily Front Row FMA’s, Givenchy Party, Jonathan Simkhai, Laquan Smith, Michael Kors, Midnight Studios, Pat Bo, Puma, Revolve Gallery, Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Kickoff Party, The Blonds and Tommy Hilfiger.
Among the many faces that my Fuji Instax Mini 40 snapped were momager Kris Jenner, woman of the year Doja Cat, singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes, trendsetter Julia Fox, “Material Gworlll” Saucy Santana, pop star Lil Nas X and fashion icon Anna Wintour.
See below for 80+ snapshots of all your favorite faces at NYFW.
