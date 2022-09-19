Another Fashion Month kicked off in New York City, which had its busiest season in a while. After seven sleepless nights, hundreds of email threads with the hardest working publicists and way too many espressos, I managed to capture the coolest people in the room with my ongoing NYFW photo series.

While I attended almost every show and party, the following events definitely stood out with their star-studded front rows and closely packed dance floors: Altuzarra, Cara Loves Karl Launch Party, Christian Cowan, Coach, Daily Front Row FMA’s, Givenchy Party, Jonathan Simkhai, Laquan Smith, Michael Kors, Midnight Studios, Pat Bo, Puma, Revolve Gallery, Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Kickoff Party, The Blonds and Tommy Hilfiger.