In October, Valentino kicked off a new project that saw the Italian house team up with several vintage stores around the world for the first time. Through a dedicated page on the brand's website, owners have until the end of the year to submit their vintage Valentino pieces to the partner boutiques in exchange for a voucher to shop new Valentino collections.

Related | Benny Drama Crashes Valentino Casa Magazines Takeover

As part of the second phase, two of the boutiques in the US — New York Vintage Inc and Resurrection in Los Angeles — will start selling a curated selection of the Valentino vintage items they received from owners on January 11-23, 2022. The move taps into fashion's circularity model while creating a cycle of loyalty for customers and vintage lovers.

Resurrection Vintage on Melrose Avenue was launched in 1996 by Mark Haddawy and Katy Rodriguez as a place for collectible and historical vintage clothing. The fashion, media, and film industries have since used their extensive archive catalog as a resource for research, design, and development.

New York Vintage, meanwhile, was founded by Shannon Hoey in 1999 as a retail boutique and private showroom that boasts curated, historical fashion from the past 150+ years. For two decades, celebrities like Rihanna and Michelle Obama have made the shop their stomping grounds, a space that has long catered to the fashion design, media and film industries.