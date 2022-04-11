Tyra Banks is responding to the backlash surrounding her latest modeling gig.

Last week, Skims debuted its new "Icons" campaign featuring founder Kim Kardashian modeling her shapewear alongside former Victoria's Secret Angels Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel. However, an alleged video still from the shoot led to some speculation as to whether the company Photoshopped Banks' body, and, needless to say, fans weren't happy.

“WHY did you edit and photoshop Tyra? She is naturally BEAUTIFUL,” as one person wrote and a second bluntly stated, "Tyra doesn’t need photo shop."

Meanwhile, others took issue with the alleged photo editing given the brand's supposed emphasis on body and size inclusivity, with Problematic Fame sharing a series of Instagram Stories criticizing what they believed was Skims' hypocrisy.

"for a brand that prides themselves on body positivity and inclusivity, this is low," one slide read, while another added, "in what world does editing tyra's body into a clone of kim's endorse any sort of body positivity or inclusivity?"

The Story continued, "tyra's body is perfect, this photoshop is horrendous and completely unnecessary, disappointing."

Tyra doesn’t need photo shop — Tracy Walker (@TracyWa74515358) April 5, 2022

still shot from video footage of Tyra at the @skims photoshoot vs. the very edited shot Kim posted… Tyra is so beautiful… how is photoshopping the other models to look like Kim body positive or body inclusive in anyway? #Skims #TyraBanksforSkims pic.twitter.com/ZUsPWVJvXN — Reality Junkie (@abravocadothx) April 7, 2022

WHY did you edit and photoshop Tyra? She is naturally BEAUTIFUL pic.twitter.com/ZallZccHTa — Beessch (@BeesschIam) April 6, 2022

While Skims itself has yet to address these most recent accusations or any other Photoshop allegations it's faced in the past, Banks herself decided to defend her own shoot during a recent appearance with Kardashian on the Today Show.

“This is something I’ve been talking about for decades,” the television personality said. “So, me curvier, me damn near almost 50 years old in this campaign — I think it is pretty empowering.”

Not only that, but Banks went on to recall how complimentary Kardashian was about her historic 1997 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover and reveal that the shapewear mogul had encouraged her to come out of retirement for this particular photoshoot.

“She said that that gave her self-esteem for her body. So we had, like, a serious conversation, and I finally said, ‘Let’s do this,’” Banks said, before Kardashian chimed in, "We just had an honest heart-to-heart conversation, and she got to hear what the brand stands for, why I started the brand — and I’m just all about supporting women.”

Watch Banks talk about the backlash below.

Kim Kardashian and Tyra Banks share their secrets to success with @hodakotb. pic.twitter.com/4LmCFYBaZi — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) April 7, 2022