Tomorrow X Together might be a primarily Gen Z K-Pop group, but they definitely know a thing or two about hits from the early aughts. On Saturday, the group's youngest member, Hueningkai, dropped a cover of Avril Lavigne's iconic single, "Sk8er Boi."

The surprise release was a treat for fans as the artist brought his refreshing vocal take on the pop punk song. Though Hueningkai did kind of tease it earlier this week. On Wednesday, he tweeted a selife from behind-the-scenes of TXT's album photoshoot for The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE. In the photo, he was holding a skateboard, so he wrote, "He was a 🛹😎."

Lavigne actually retweeted it with "rock on" hand emojis. So to keep the cute exchange going, Hueningkai shared his cover and said, "Hope you like my cover!! You are an icon."

The Canadian rocker took notice and retweeted TXT's official account, commenting "Amazing cover!"

It's safe to say that Huenkingkai did the original artist and the other members of TXT — as well as their fandom MOA — proud with his rendition of "Sk8er Boi." Listen to it below.