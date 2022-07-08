Travis Scott is being criticized for his decision to stop a recent show over concerns for fan safety.

This past weekend, the rapper took a moment to pause his Fourth of July performance after seeing a few concert attendees putting themselves in danger by climbing up a truss during his set. As a result, Scott told them to get down and asked if they were alright, with a representative later telling Pitchfork was all a part of his "commitment" to "ensure events are as safe as possible so that fans can have fun."

"He encouraged fans to listen to requests from security and climb down from the lighting structures so that everyone would be able to safely enjoy last night’s performance," the spokesperson continued. That said, it turns out not everyone was impressed by his actions, specifically a lawyer for the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest victim of the Astroworld tragedy, which killed 10 people and injured hundreds. They are currently suing Scott and promoters Live Nation for $1 million.

According to TMZ, attorney Alex Hilliard said that while Scott "knows exactly how to keep his fans safe during a concert," the real "problem with that is he didn’t just learn about the fact that he has control over the entire crowd."

“There are 10 people that would still be alive today, including young Ezra Blount, if Travis realized his responsibility as an artist goes further than just trying to rile up his crowds," Hilliard continued. "And it reemphasizes the rule of ‘if you see something say something.'"

However, Scott's camp later issued a scathing response to Hilliard's critique via the outlet, in which they accused him of trying to sway potential jurors in the case, adding that "this is the despicable, cynical height of hypocrisy."

“It’s beyond disappointing to see that – in a desperate bid to influence potential jurors – plaintiffs’ legal team is criticizing Travis for pausing Monday’s Coney Island show to ensure that fans can have fun safely," they continued. "This is exactly the wrong message to send to fans – and to artists."

The rep concluded, "And it completely ignores the fact that Travis also stopped his performance at Astroworld three different times.”

Read TMZ's full report here.