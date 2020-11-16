Iconic music retailer Tower Records is back. After 14 years since the company shuttered its stores, its decided to open — online, that is.

TowerRecords.com was supposed to debut at the 2020 SXSW festival, and also had pop-ups lined up after. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, things didn't go as planned. But now the website's up and running, and includes over 500,000 titles on vinyl, cassette tapes, CDs, as well as exclusive merch.

This revamp also has online music events for audiophiles, and the revival of Tower's Pulse! magazine. Physical experiences for customers will also rollout, according to the Tower Records website.

The company, which was founded in Sacramento, California back in 1960, declared bankruptcy in 2006 and had to close all of its 89 stores, including the Sunset Boulevard store that was frequented by music legends like Bruce Springsteen, Dave Grohl, Prince and Elton John.