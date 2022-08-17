Tommy Dorfman is headed down the aisle!

According to Page Six, the 13 Reasons Why star recently stopped by the "Broad Ideas" podcast to chat with host Rachel Bilson about everything from advice for discussing gender identity with young people, her experience transitioning mid-pandemic and how her romantic life has changed since her divorce. That said, it seems as if Dorfman has been quite happy in terms of the latter, seeing as how she used the conversation to publicly announce her new engagement.

Describing her fiancée as "the person I'm going to spend the rest of my life" with, the 30-year-old actress didn't reveal her partner's identity. However, Dorfman did say that she's an Aries and "just a [cis] gay girl," who "doesn't fetishize me," referring to the way trans women are routinely fetishized by potential partners and the world-at-large. Instead, her fiancée has only been a beacon of care, support and love, which has been felt "very affirming" and "very safe" for Dorfman, even though "being in love is so scary, so uncomfortable and so painful."

Not only that, but the star also took a moment to reflect on her past relationships and how her fiancée is the first woman she's been with in "a very long time," as she later realized she was "interested in women in a way that I hadn't really been aware of since high school."

"I had this unresolved, unexplored thing," as Dorfman explained. "I was like, 'This is the year that I'm gonna go on some dates with girls and feel that out again, and not feel ashamed about it.'"

Prior to her current fiancée, the GLAAD Rising Star was married to Peter Zurkuhlen for five years, before the 34-year-old entrepreneur filed for divorce earlier this year. The annulment came six months after Dorfman came out as trans in TIME, where she talked about how transitioning "redefined" the dynamics of their marriage, with the pair eventually deciding that they were better off as friends.

Listen to Dorfman's entire conversation with Bilson below.