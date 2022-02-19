Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the most fashionable couples as of late, even if it's solely because Zendaya is carrying that status on her back with the looks she pulls both on the red carpet and off. Holland, for his part, seems to agree and even went so far as to wear Zendaya's name on his literal back.

The couple, currently in New York for the premiere of Holland’s newest project, Uncharted, was spotted in the stands at MSG for a Ranger's game with Euphoria co-star, Hunter Schafer, and Holland’s younger brother wearing monogrammed jerseys. While Schafer’s read "Hunter 98," Holland and Zendaya decided use the opportunity to rep their favorite stars: each other. Either that, or, they swapped uniforms just before attending.

Despite their tendency to shy away from PDA in front of the cameras, the couple has been making rounds in New York this past week, with each encounter giving fans the subtle winks at the couple's private lives they crave. Naturally, the internet went crazy for Zendaya and Holland's closet sharing, with many taking to Twitter and Instagram to express their love — and jealousy — for this relationship.

Although the couple are both very active on social media, their relationship has been kept quiet since rumors first started swirling in 2017 up until 2021 when they were spotted making out in a car. In his GQ spread last year, Holland opened up about constant pressure of the public eye. "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore," he said, "A moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."