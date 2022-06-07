Tinder is working towards ending America's discriminatory LGBTQIA+ blood ban.

Back in 1985, the HIV/AIDS crisis led to lawmakers implementing a ban on blood donations from gay and bisexual men. But in the 40 years since this policy was put in place, HIV and AIDS have become better understood thanks to huge advances in treatment, detection and prevention, with it also worth noting that every drop of donated blood in the US is rigorously screened for HIV.

Even so, the blood ban is still in alive and well, as it continues to prevent organizations like the Red Cross from collecting blood from members of the LGBTQIA+ community. And according to researchers, this means a huge number of potential donors with the ability to help over a million people are unable to do anything, despite the US currently facing a dire national blood shortage.

In an attempt to get rid of this archaic and discriminatory ban, Tinder has now teamed up with the Human Rights Campaign for Pride month to raise awareness and encourage users to join ADVANCE Study, an FDA-backed initiative that's working towards the creation of a more inclusive and non-discriminatory policy for blood donations. So if you live in one of the eight cities this is happening, you'll also have the option to swipe right on an "All Types" Pride profile with all the information you need to help.

"The LGBTQIA+ community is the fastest-growing part of Tinder’s community, and I’ve personally heard countless stories from LGBTQIA+ users about our app being a place where they can be their true selves, sometimes even before they can be that person with their friends and family," as Tinder CEO Renate Nyborg wrote in an op-ed for Fortune. That’s something that we are deeply proud of, and we want to advocate for that feeling of belonging."

Nyborg added, "It is time for the FDA to step up, prioritize science over stigma, and honor the hundreds of thousands of gay and bisexual men who are ready to contribute to our communities."

Read Nyborg's entire op-ed here.