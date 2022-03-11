Madonna’s 1998 hit "Frozen" emerged from its cryogenic chamber stronger today with a remix by Sickick and a feature from Fireboy DML. Not one to half-ass things, Madonna one-upped herself, turning a cult classic into an instant hit, along with a captivating music video reimagining the groundbreaking 1998 video.

Related | TikTok’s New Music Platform Will Pay Its Creators

The song was revived in the cultural zeitgeist by Sickick, who remixed it on TikTok almost a year ago. Over time, the clock app took hold and launched the sound to a viral sensation perfect for thirst traps, cooking videos and a hair-pulling challenge.

The song was released in December 2021, climbing he dance/ electronic charts, but in more genre-bending madness, Madonna and Sickick joined forces to recruit Afrobeats star Fireboy DML for a verse. Spanning genres, generations, countries and continents, the song's popularity is a testament to Gen Z and TikTok’s strong influence over the music industry.

@sickickmusic frozen sickmix - always wanted to do this one!! 😷🔥 @madonna ♬ Frozen sickmix - Sickickmusic

Madonna’s career has continued far beyond 1998, and this reach into the past is a perfect example of what’s kept her relevant. In 1998, "Frozen" and its visuals were just as innovative as the current remixed music video.

In the video, released yesterday, Madonna references the 1998 music video with projected skyscapes, deserts and ravens, all while embodying the same ice-queen energy of the original; Fireboy’s orange-hued visuals bring the heat, making for the perfect combination of Fire & Ice.

Related | Madonna's Working on a Screenplay

While Madonna’s new and old works have remained relevant, the remix reminds us that you don’t have to make “new” music to innovate. The new pool of music-listeners is not only palatable, but hungry for remixes.

The new releases come alongside another foray into Madonna’s past as she recruits a cast for her upcoming biopic. If the Frozen ft Fireboy DML Sickick Remix – say that three times fast – is any indicator, the story of her career isn’t ending any time soon.

Photo via Getty/ Ezra Shaw

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Famous People

Chrishell Stause Sent an Unsolicited Dick Pic to the Guy's Mom

Chrishell Stause found the perfect way to clean up her DMs.

Show More Show Less
Break the Internet ®

Julia Fox and Anna Delvey Spill the Tea on 'Forbidden Fruits'

by Kenna McCafferty

It’s no surprise that Julia Fox had Anna Delvey (real name: Anna Sorokina) as her latest Forbidden Fruits podcast guest, alongside co-host Niki Takesh. The two ran in the same circles in the "outside" world and have both skyrocketed to fame at a similar time, Fox following her whirlwind romance with Kanye West and Delvey alongside the release of the Netflix series dramatizing her life story.

Show More Show Less
Fashion

Burberry Show Draws Jacob Elordi, Adam Driver and Dixie D'Amelio

For its first live IRL show in more than two years, Burberry returned to London inside the Central Hall Westminster where it welcomed numerous stars including Jacob Elordi, Dixie D'Amelio and Adam Driver, who's currently the face of the brand's Hero fragrance.

Show More Show Less
Politics

Say Goodbye to Russian Vodka

Boozehounds, say bye-bye to Russian vodka.

Show More Show Less