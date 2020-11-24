Tiffany Pollard's I Love New York Reunited reunion special was exciting for multiple reasons, but one in particular put a surprised smile on everyone's faces. The reality television star announced that she's engaged and showed off her spectacular ring.

On the show, Pollard explained how she found love to host Vivica A. Fox. "To find love the way I did, I stopped looking for it, and it literally found me, and I'm engaged, just 21 days old," she said.

Elsewhere in the reunion special, Pollard's favorite guys hit the stage to talk about everything that went on in the past and what they're currently doing right now. Fan favorites like season-one winner Tango, season-two winner Tailor Made, and Mr. Boston all appeared to remind Pollard of their time spent together so many years ago.

Speaking about I Love New York, Pollard explained what starring in the show did for her. "Doing this experience had taught me my love language, and has brought me full circle," she said.

Pollard was recently the cover star for PAPER and detailed, briefly, what she has going on in the future post-pandemic.

"It's a reality that we all unfortunately have to live through, even though we have our plans and our goals," she said. "But so far, I would say 2021 is looking like there'll be more episodes of Brunch with Tiffany. And some other projects as well in the making."

Check out a VH1 clip of Pollard's flashy, new engagement ring, above.