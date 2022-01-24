The world of fashion has lost another one of its greatest icons. French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler has passed away. He was 73 years old.

On Sunday evening, a black square was posted on the designer's Instagram page. The caption read, "#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace." No details regarding the cause of death were immediately revealed to the public.

"Manfred, I am so honored to have known you and to work within your beautiful world," Mugler's creative director Casey Cadwallader wrote in an Instagram tribute. "You changed our perception of beauty, of confidence, of representation, and self empowerment. Your legacy is something I carry with me in everything I do. Thank you."

Related | André Leon Talley Has Died

Mugler established his eponymous fashion house in the 1970s, and went on to become one of the most legendary names in the game with his avant-garde and hyperfeminine designs. And though he retired from fashion in 2002, he made a momentous comeback with Kim Kardashian's iconic 2019 Met Gala dripping wet, beaded latex look inspired by Sophia Loren in 1957's Boy on a Dolphin.

The announcement of the designer's death comes just days after the passing of industry trailblazer André Leon Talley.