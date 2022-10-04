In less than a week since evidence was shared to social media suggesting that Ned Fulmer was engaging in an extramarital affair with an employee, The Try Guys announced that they would be severing ties with him. Due to the nature of the allegations and the speed at which they were shared, the remaining members of the group released a video confirming that they were aware of the situation for almost a month.

In the short video titled "what happened," The Try Guys, comprised of Zach Cornfeld, Keith Habersberger and Eugene Lee Yang, reveal they were made aware of sightings of Fulmer with his affair partner on Labor Day weekend. Fulmer confirmed their suspicions and they began a "three week process of engaging with employment lawyers, corporate lawyers, HR, PR and more to make sure [they] were taking all necessary steps."

The group confirmed that they all approved to separate from Fulmer by September 16, a little over a week since they were made aware of his behavior.

"From the jump, we were acutely aware of just how contrary this was to the values of the company we've built and those of everyone who works here," Yang asserted. "This is something we took very seriously. We refuse to sweep things under the rug. That is not who we are and that is not what we stand for."

The group also confirmed that Fulmer was edited out of recent videos pending the results of the investigation. They thanked their editing team for working to remove him, but there was also content that he was too prevalent in, so they will not be released. However, Fulmer may appear in certain videos in the future due to sponsorship obligations. Those were all filmed prior to the group's knowledge of the situation.

The group intended to handle the situation differently and work on a statement announcing his release, but the sudden vitality of the allegations forced them to address it sooner. They end the video by acknowledging that "the internet has a tendency to be a lot harsher towards women than men" and to "exercise kindness" when reacting to the situation. The parties involved have requested privacy.

Below, watch the full video of The Try Guys addressing Ned Fulmer's cheating accusations.