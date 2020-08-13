If you're as obsessed with comedian Ziwe Fumudoh as we are, then you'll be overjoyed to hear that the Baited creator and host officially has a book on the way!

Earlier today, Ziwe announced via her Twitter that she's currently working on a collection of humorous essays called The Book of Ziwe.

Billed as a "subversive take on an anti-racist guide, offering a window into her life and her takes on pop culture and social dynamics," the book is slated to come out January 2022 via Abrams Image. And though that's quite a ways away from now, knowing Ziwe, the wait will be well worth it. Here's to hoping that's it's just as sweat-inducing and side-splittingly funny as Baited!

See her announcement for yourself, below.