Tesla owners have never been the butt of the joke — but now, it's clear that Elon Musk likes to include jokes in his vehicles. We're not sure how this was discovered, but, apparently, if you say "open butthole" to a Tesla car, it'll open up its charging port.

A Twitter user named @tesla_master made the discovery — that Tesla cars' charging ports are technically considered anuses. After informing the world of their discovery, people took to YouTube to test it out and showed that it was true.

The range of vehicles it works on ranges from older Model S and Model 3 vehicles to newer ones. Not every Tesla model thinks of the charging port as the car's hole, though. Some vehicles reportedly open up the trunk or the glove compartment.

"Open butthole" isn't the only one of these neat little easter eggs that Tesla cars have, either. Other people have discovered "Fart mode," which makes turn signals sound like one of six different kinds of flatulence, and "Santa Mode," which involves saying "Ho Ho Ho" and hearing "Run Rudolph Run" by Chuck Berry.

With Musk's fun well-noted, it'll be interesting to see what comes out of the forthcoming Tesla Cybertruck. My bet is that it'll transform into a robot, from another planet, who needs to destroy Decepticon enemies in order to make the planet safe.

Or maybe that's just Transformers I'm thinking about.