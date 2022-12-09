Taylor Swift Is Directing A Short Film

Taylor Swift is a director after all. Swift wrote and is set to direct a 14-minute short film for Searchlight Pictures, the company announced today.

The short film, All Too Well: The Short Film, is loosely based on “All Too Well” the song, which is believed to be loosely based on her relationship with her ex Jake Gyllenhaal — because Taylor Swift's life is a movie, and she's the main character.

​“Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller,” presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield of Searchlight Pictures shared in a statement. “It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”

The singer sparked debate earlier this week when she announced her appearance on Variety’s “Directors on Directors” series opposite Academy Award-winning director Martin McDonagh. (Swift has not, until this point, directed any films herself.)

A short film might be a new medium for Swift, who has directed 13 of her own music videos, but the subject matter sits comfortably within her wheelhouse. The singer explained in a talk at the Toronto International Film Festival that she takes inspiration from female directors like Nora Ephron, Chloe Zha, and Greta Gerwig. So we can likely expect a Gerwig-esque film chronicling a young woman’s relationship with a manipulative boyfriend and the heartbreak following their breakup. Dylan O’Brien, the people’s boyfriend, will star alongside Sadie Sink. Swift will also make a cameo in the short.

Swift has kept details of the film remain under wraps, leaving us to wonder whether she'll reignite the Red aesthetic, lean into folklore's whimsical world or elaborate on her Midnights music videos.

All Too Well: The Short Film was recently screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival in 35mm. With her contentious Variety “Directors on Directors” talk with Martin McDonagh slated for release on December 12, we hope to catch a few breadcrumbs of what’s to come.