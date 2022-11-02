Actress and emerging fashion darling Taylor Russell has a fancy new title. This morning, the luxury house Loewe announced Russell as its first US-based global ambassador.

"I am honored to join the Loewe family," Russell said in a statement. "Jonathan [Anderson] has been at the forefront of creativity in fashion, with such a distinct vision and voice. I am excited for our imaginations to reach new heights as we explore and collaborate in this incredibly special partnership.”

Russell notably opened Loewe's anthurium flower-themed show in Paris, in which she wore a strapless black pannier velvet dress. She's since emerged as a style star on the red carpet, wearing immaculate high-fashion looks for her Bones and All press tour, which first premiered for the Venice Film Festival.

Anderson, who first met Russell through his friend Luca Guadagnino (the director of Bones and All), says that he has "never been so inspired by someone." "It was the start of a very special friendship," he added. "I'm so proud that she agreed to open the Spring 2023 show."

According to the brand, Russell will appear in their upcoming Spring 2023 pre-collection campaign, and we'll undoubtedly see her in more of Anderson's surreal Loewe looks on and off the red carpet.