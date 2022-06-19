Sydney Sweeney says her Euphoria sex scenes helped her become more body confident.

Earlier this week, the star opened up to fellow actress Christina Ricci about her experience with filming multiple sex scenes as her character Cassie, who she explained "doesn't know how to communicate without showing her body."

“That is a form of communication for her, and she was never taught that you did not need that," she said in the latest installment of Variety's Actors on Actors series. However, Sweeney said she never felt discomfort thanks to the show's intimacy coordinators, who ensure a production remains conscious of actors' emotional wellbeing during these extremely vulnerable moments.

“I’m very fortunate that I am coming up during a time where there is so much thought in this process, and we now have intimacy coordinators,” she said, adding that they helped created a "safe" environment for her on-set.

“We choreograph the whole thing,” she went on to elaborate. “Sometimes there’s yoga mats that you can put in between each other. Or there’s like pads that you can put, or yoga blocks, there’s some weird stuff. And even if you have agreed to something, they ask you on the spot on the day, ‘Did you change your mind? Because you can.’"

Sweeney added, "It’s really nice. I’ve never felt uncomfortable.” And it turns out this also resulted in her being able to become "very confident with my body through Cassie.”

Granted, this isn't the first time Sweeney has praised Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson for being conscientious of her comfort level in this respect, as she previously defended him in her Teen Vogue cover story after her words "got twisted" by another publication, which made it seem like asked Levinson to cut some of her nude scenes.

"It was more how respectful Sam is and how incredible of a director he is, that he would never make me do something I didn’t feel comfortable with," she said at the time. "I think [nudity is] important to the storyline and the character. There’s a purpose to what that character is going through. That’s the character"

Watch Sweeney and Ricci's conversation below.