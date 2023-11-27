Leave Susan Sarandon Alone





After being dropped by her talent agency for standing in solidarity with Palestine, Susan Sarandon has endured another public attack … on her “honkers.”

Shortly before Thanksgiving, Sarandon’s very cool son Miles tweeted : “Ok I’m really grateful to see people on Twitter defending my mom amidst a new era of McCarthyist blacklisting but can you PLEASE stop using the clip of her getting her hair done with her honkers out.” Naturally, this tweet blew up, partly because of Sarandon’s legacy of activism , and partly because of her so-called “honkers.” Check out the video in question below.

In response to Miles’ faux outrage over support for his mother, the New York Post published the following article : “Embattled Susan Sarandon's son begs fans to stop sharing video 'with her honkers out'.”

The gossip rag, one of Sarandon’s many public naysayers, poked fun at Miles throughout. Likewise, it ended with this puzzling declaration that Sarandon’s career was effectively over, despite the fact she’s held to her beliefs despite the risk since long before she was dropped by UTA . “She was spotted out and about in NYC on Wednesday for the first time since her speech — wearing a nearly exact outfit as the one she wore to deliver the career-destroying remarks.”

Miles soon responded to the article on Twitter: “It worked! @nypost Thanks for printing the words “a new era of McCarthyist Blacklisting” in your rag, ya dummies.”

Since Miles has his mom covered on the political front, I’d like to instead join in on the war against her “honkers” — on the side of the honkers. Long live Susan Sarandon!

Here she is at the 7th Annual HAITI RISING Gala benefiting Haitian relief efforts, cinched and glam.

Here she is at the 69th Annual Emmy Awards in custom Zac Posen, cinched up again with her “honkers” out.

Here she is at the 70th Cannes Film Festival that same year in Alberta Ferretti. This shot explains itself, I think.

Here she is at the 69th Cannes Film Festival premiere of the year prior for the premiere of Money Monster, in Jean Paul Gaultier.

Lastly, I’d like to demonstrate that Sarandon has always been effortlessly fabulous. Here she is at the 69th Annual Academy Awards in 1996, the year she won Best Actress, still sporting the red carpet shades in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana stunner.